Diversified Healthcare Trust – (DHCNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 1st

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

