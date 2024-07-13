Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 31st

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %
SNCRL opened at $22.05 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
