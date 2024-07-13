Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Sells $10,002.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director James G. Castellano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $10,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,567.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Core & Main Trading Up 0.7 %
Core & Main stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
