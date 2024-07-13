Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau Buys 2,978 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) CEO James W. Bernau bought 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $11,673.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,305.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.6 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on WVVI

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.