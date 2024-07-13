Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.2 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.91. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 97.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 183.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

