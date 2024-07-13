Chris Bryan Sells 24,000 Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMXGet Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$23,280.00.

Chris Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 5th, Chris Bryan sold 2,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$1,940.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Chris Bryan sold 3,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$3,395.00.
  • On Monday, June 24th, Chris Bryan sold 9,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$8,730.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 19th, Chris Bryan sold 56,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$54,240.00.
  • On Thursday, May 23rd, Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$47,940.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE GMX opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.30. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 165.30.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

