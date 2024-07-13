INFINI RES FPO [I88] (ASX:I88) Insider David Pevcic Buys 65,000 Shares

INFINI RES FPO [I88] (ASX:I88 – Get Free Report) insider David Pevcic bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$51,025.00 ($34,476.35).

Infini Resources Limited engages in the exploration of lithium, uranium, and other critical minerals in Australia and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burswood, Australia.

