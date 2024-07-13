Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $13,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 6th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $15,593.15.

Shares of SONO opened at $14.90 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $7,453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $9,677,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

