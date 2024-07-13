Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Director Sebastian Wahl Sells 71,000 Shares of Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Wahl sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$18,736.90.

Sebastian Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Sebastian Wahl sold 45,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$12,150.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 80,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$20,168.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 26,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

Shares of Silver X Mining stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Silver X Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining ( CVE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of C$5.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0144254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

