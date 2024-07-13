Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro Sells 1,426 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.09, for a total transaction of C$42,908.34.
TSE PAAS opened at C$32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.28. The stock has a market cap of C$11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
