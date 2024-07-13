Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

R opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $130.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ryder System by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

