Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

