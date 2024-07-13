Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLO opened at $5.54 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Insider Activity

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

