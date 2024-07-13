The Brink’s Company (BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 3rd

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
Brink’s has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
Brink’s Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
