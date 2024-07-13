AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.8 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $151.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.