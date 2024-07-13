Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5132 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

SINGY stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.