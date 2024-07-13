Singapore Airlines Limited (SINGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5132 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
SINGY stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Airlines
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.