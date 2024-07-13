TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 84.30 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £205.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,058.64. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 86 ($1.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.07.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
