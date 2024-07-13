Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases 179,414 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,346,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

See Also

