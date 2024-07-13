City of London (LON:CTY) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.25

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
City of London Trading Up 0.5 %
CTY opened at GBX 438 ($5.61) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. City of London has a 1-year low of GBX 371.50 ($4.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 438 ($5.61).
About City of London
