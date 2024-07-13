Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 7,093 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $260.51 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $263.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average is $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $390,438,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.