Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on August 23rd

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Jacobs Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

