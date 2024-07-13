Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.