Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Arcosa has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Arcosa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcosa
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.