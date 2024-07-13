Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $70,225,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after buying an additional 194,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 192,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.