Herc (NYSE:HRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Herc Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $136.62 on Friday. Herc has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Herc by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

