Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,746,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Fortinet by 3,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.