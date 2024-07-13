Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $61.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

