ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ageas SA/NV Stock Performance
ageas SA/NV stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $52.50.
ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.3185 per share. This is a positive change from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.
