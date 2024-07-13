Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Rises By 51.7%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.
Algoma Central Price Performance
Algoma Central stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.
Algoma Central Company Profile
