Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Rises By 51.7%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Algoma Central stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

