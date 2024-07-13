Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Grows By 242.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 242.6% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,134.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

