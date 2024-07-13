NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 452 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $130.17 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

