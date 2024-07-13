Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Grows By 512.5%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 512.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of AHCHY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.14.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.