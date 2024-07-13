American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 211.3% in June

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 211.3% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 7.1 %

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.