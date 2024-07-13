Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allianz Trading Up 1.3 %
ALIZY stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Allianz has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
