AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of AKTAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.