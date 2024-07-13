AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of AKTAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
