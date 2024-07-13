Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Adecco Group stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

