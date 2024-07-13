Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 3,586,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 529.0 days.

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

