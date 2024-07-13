Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 3,586,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 529.0 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82.
About Air China
