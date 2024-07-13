Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 195.1% from the June 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

