Thomas Christopher Pledger Sells 6,600 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

