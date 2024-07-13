Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.93

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 2353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

