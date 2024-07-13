Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $412.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

