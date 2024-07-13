Tara D. Mackey Buys 469 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara D. Mackey purchased 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $16,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AZZ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZZ opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 253.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.