Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 590,363 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,363 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 184.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,639,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,653,000 after buying an additional 5,087,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

