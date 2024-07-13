AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CAO Acquires $15,514.80 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Tiffany Moseley bought 420 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,514.80. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AZZ opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AZZ by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in AZZ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of AZZ by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

