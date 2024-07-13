Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Essent Group worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 358,621 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.72 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

