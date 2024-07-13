Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 410,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

