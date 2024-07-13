Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.