Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

BR opened at $205.29 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.