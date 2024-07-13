Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Up 1,408.3% in June

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELUT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Elutia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELUT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.24.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Elutia
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
Read More
