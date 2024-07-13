Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Up 1,408.3% in June

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elutia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELUT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

