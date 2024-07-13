ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.21

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.21 and last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 852630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

