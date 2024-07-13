Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.36. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,337 shares of company stock worth $5,927,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

